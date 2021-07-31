Looking for the big tree area? This home features 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, office with french doors, formal dining & breakfast area, beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large laundry area, Hardwood Floors! This great home also features great curb appeal, off street parking & garage with alley parking and much more! For your personal tour please call Tyler Muckley with The Michael Houck Real Estate Team today!
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $275,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The announcement of Enzi's passing came in a tweet posted at 11:14 p.m. to his senatorial Twitter account.
- Updated
The former senator was still unconscious Monday morning, a family friend said.
- Updated
In a deal with Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, whose vast Energy Infrastructure Act carries a $95 million price tag, Barrasso negotiated a change to the proposed reauthorization of the Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Program that aims to lessen the burden on coal producers without jeopardizing reclamation funds.
- Updated
A Wyoming teenager died Sunday after the car he was driving rolled along a state highway east of Laramie.
- Updated
A man died at Frontier Park on Tuesday after being run over by a truck near an entry gate.
- Updated
The allegations include that she listed a customer’s license plate tabs as lost in the mail but then placed them on her own vehicle; that she adjusted the tax system to hide missing money; and that she issued a false certificate so that a personal friend could avoid paying registration fees.
- Updated
Montana law enforcement arrested a 15-year-old boy from Hardin on Wednesday after the teenager confessed to killing his father in Wyoming.
- Updated
State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist is recommending vaccinated residents in areas with moderate to high COVID-19 transmission wear face masks in indoor public settings.
- Updated
The cause of the fire is still unknown, but the leading theory is that it was sparked by a burning coal seam in Campbell County.
- Updated
Simone Biles says she withdrew from the Olympics gymnastics team final because she wasn't in the right headspace to compete. Here's the latest.