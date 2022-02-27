4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $275,000

Spacious four level home of almost 2500 square feet! Large kitchen with dining features a stainless steel gas range. Sizeable living room. New carpet and paint in family room and mid-level bedroom. The 3/4 bath is updated with tile. Upstairs are three bright bedrooms and a bath. New water heater and furnace. Original hardwoods on the main floor and upstairs are waiting to be revealed! Come home and put your signature style on this home with great bones!