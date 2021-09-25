 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $282,500

This is an exciting opportunity to secure a spacious and comfortable home with an additional private unit. Buyers looking to accommodate in-laws or generate a rental income will fall head over heels for this impressive property. The primary residence spans 2,297sqft and offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms along with a host of must-have features. Hardwood floors flow throughout the main level including in the expansive dining room plus there’s also a living and a family room.

