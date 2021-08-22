 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $284,000

Lovely three level home with pride of ownership evident in the care taken to update and maintain it. Quiet neighborhood. Beautiful landscaping. New front porch, deck, newer roof, lovely colors plus master bath completely redone and updated main bathroom. French doors to the back yard. Come take a look at this wonderful home, enjoy the beauty of the yard and comfort of the peaceful colors. Call Tricia Lichty to tour. 277-0750

