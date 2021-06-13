 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $285,000

Looking for the big tree area? This home features 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, office with french doors, formal dining & breakfast area, beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large laundry area, Hardwood Floors! This great home also features great curb appeal, off street parking & garage with alley parking and much more! For your personal tour please call Tyler Muckley with The Michael Houck Real Estate Team today!

