4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $290,000

Immaculate Eastside home featuring central air, new kitchen cabinets and countertops, stainless steel appliances with a double oven, new interior and exterior paint, new carpet, and a large fenced backyard. You’ll want to see this one! Call Kristin George - Stauffer for your personal tour (307) 277-7678.

