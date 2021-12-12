 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $295,000

A beautiful Mid-century home with a great location. This home features a deluxe kitchen w/extra cabinetry, Corian surfaces, stainless appliances & double sinks. Bathrooms have granite & neutral tile. Newer vinyl windows throughout. Three bedrooms up w/a large master w/double closets & gleaming hardwoods. PLUS a Full kitchen attached to family room in lower leve w/cherry cabinetry, corian counters & stainless steel appliances. Spacious & peaceful backyard w/patio, shed and room for a garage!

