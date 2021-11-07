4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $299,000

This well cared for home on the east side is looking for it’s new owner! With 3 bedrooms on the upper floor plus 1 non-conforming bedroom in the basement, there is plenty of room to spread out. This home also has 3 and half bathrooms, a kitchen pantry, fireplaces and laundry shoots. There is plenty of new in this home to be enjoyed with recent updates to windows, carpet, appliances, the roof and more.