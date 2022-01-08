 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $300,000

Come see this AMAZING property that is being completely renovated! You'll love the Vaulted Ceilings and the bonus LOFT Bedroom! You can live here OR run your business in the same spot! This property has new Plumbing, Siding, Wiring, Breaker Box, Service Panel, Windows, Flooring and so much MORE! Take advantage of this opportunity to pick out the interior paint colors, vanities for the bathrooms AND the colors for the epoxy countertops in the kitchen! Est. completion is the end of February of 2022.

