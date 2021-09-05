4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $309,000

Conveniently located just off of South Poplar, this must-see home with quality features is ready for its new owner! Freshly polished hardwood floor throughout the main level flows from the main living area to each bedroom. Stainless steel appliances top off the beautiful kitchen with plenty of counter space and storage for days! The backyard and wood deck are shaded by massive cottonwood trees to keep you cool for your next barbecue. See it today with Tommy Russell 307-267-7606