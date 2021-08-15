 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $315,000

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $315,000

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $315,000

An amazing home that's ready to move-in! This is a great family neighborhood and a home built for outdoor entertaining! The huge water feature in the front yard is perfect for enjoying early morning coffee or late night conversations with friends and family. Take advantage of the big backyard that has multiple seating areas and a stone patio. The inside has the original hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, master-suite, mudroom and a wood burning fireplace.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News