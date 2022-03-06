4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $329,500

Beautiful Eastside, Ranch style home!!! This property has four bedrooms and on bathrooms. This property has many recent updates, upstairs and down. This property has air conditioning, sprinkler system and has a single car attached garage in addition to a double car detached garage with alley access. You will love the convenience to local dining and shopping within a few minutes' drive or walk. For a tour of this property, call Steve Freel with Platinum Properties of Casper, 307-259-1276.