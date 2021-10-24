4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $330,000

Property has not been lived in the last four years and is being sold in "as is" condition. When this home was built it was one of Casper's finer homes. Vaulted ceilings, private formal dining, spacious master suite, with walk in cedar closet. A Large eat-in kitchen, and stone entry. Walk out 3rd level with attached sun/spa room. Situated on a half acre lot and backs up to Mike Sedar park. This home could once again be the show place it was when it was built. Hardwood floors under living and dining carpet.