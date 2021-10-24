 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $338,000

Well maintained east side home located on Shannon Dr. 2,784 Sq. Ft. with 4 Bedrooms 2.50 baths, (Master Bedroom .75 bath with walk in closet). Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, living room plus 2 family rooms with Moss Rock gas fireplace & great built-ins. Separate Dining room and breakfast nook. Newer furnace & Central air. Covered patio for great BBQs & family entertaining with nice backyard & gardens. Backyard leads out to walking path.

