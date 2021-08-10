Massive bedrooms, great city views and an extra-deep 3 car garage! Unwind in every season in this west-side home's master bath and sunroom with gorgeous mountain views. Two bonus rooms and 4000+ square feet provides plenty of space to entertain, host and create! Mature landscaping an automatic sprinkler system and a fenced back yard make outdoor entertaining a breeze. See it today with Tommy Russell 307-267-7606
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $340,000
