  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $340,000

Massive bedrooms, great city views and an extra-deep 3 car garage! Unwind in every season in this west-side home's master bath and sunroom with gorgeous mountain views. Two bonus rooms and 4000+ square feet provides plenty of space to entertain, host and create! Mature landscaping an automatic sprinkler system and a fenced back yard make outdoor entertaining a breeze. See it today with Tommy Russell 307-267-7606

