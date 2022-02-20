Indulge in all the space, style and comfort you need with this beautifully updated Casper home. With more than 2,700sqft of light-filled living space to enjoy, there is plenty of room for you to move, play and entertain in complete style. There are four large bedrooms (one non-conforming), three bathrooms and multiple living areas to ensure a room for every mood and occasion. The walkout basement has been finished with a gas fireplace and bar and there is also a lovely living room warmed by a second gas
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $340,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Thursday the latest legislative effort to end crossover voting in Wyoming.
Craig Bohl hires Joe Tripodi as his sixth offensive line coach at Wyoming with Derek Frazier opting to join Cincinnati Bengals
A California couple and their child died on a hiking trail near Yosemite last August. His phone revealed details about their last moments.
Wyoming AD Tom Burman optimistic Jeff Linder will be "a Cowboy for quite a while"
New legislation would remove criminal penalties for most marijuana use or possession charges, and allow Wyomingites to grow a limited amount.
The school bus driver is accused of driving under the influence and driving with an open container of alcohol.
The Democratic Party's brand is so toxic in some parts of rural America that liberals are removing bumper stickers and refusing to acknowledge their party affiliation publicly.
Wyoming could experience the coldest temperatures of the winter when a cold front sweeps into the region this week.
It's been a busy day in the Legislature, with lawmakers voting on bills related to critical race theory and runoff elections. Here's the latest.
Pit fall: No. 22 Wyoming's six-game winning streak snapped with 75-66 loss at New Mexico