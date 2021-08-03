 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $345,000

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $345,000

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $345,000

Massive bedrooms, great city views and an extra-deep 3 car garage! Unwind in every season in this west-side home's master bath and sunroom with gorgeous mountain views. Two bonus rooms and 4000+ square feet provides plenty of space to entertain, host and create! Mature landscaping an automatic sprinkler system and a fenced back yard make outdoor entertaining a breeze. See it today with Tommy Russell 307-267-7606

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crook County treasurer arrested
Wyoming News

Crook County treasurer arrested

  • Updated

The allegations include that she listed a customer’s license plate tabs as lost in the mail but then placed them on her own vehicle; that she adjusted the tax system to hide missing money; and that she issued a false certificate so that a personal friend could avoid paying registration fees.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News