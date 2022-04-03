Fantastic curb appeal, beautiful landscaping, & extra parking for your recreational activities, you are positioned to thoroughly enjoy the warmer months approaching! You'll be whisked away by the kitchen's gorgeous granite countertops, fabulous custom cabinetry, crown molding, & an awesome "pass-though/peak-a-boo" opening to make serving your guests a true delight! Check out the spacious master suite, 3 additional bedrooms, & a BONUS ROOM that is ideal for reloading or crafters! Call Tara Harris 3072772781.
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $345,000
