 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $349,900

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $349,900

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $349,900

Rural living just a few minutes from town!!! This home features 4bd, 2ba, new paint and flooring, updated main bathroom, sprinkler front and back with drip system, 2yr old 30x40 barn and a 40x24 garage with with separate storage room. Horses and cattle allowed! Amazing mountain views and one level living!!!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News