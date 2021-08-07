4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $349,900

Beautiful & fully updated from the studs out, downtown home! Built in 1922, 100 years later this home has a modern new look and feel that's ready for your family! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 1 car garage with off street parking. Granite countertops accent the contemporary white kitchen with bay window, and stainless steel gas range. Main floor master suite AND laundry. Upgraded laminate floors, with 36 hour water seal, throughout the main, and new carpet in bedrooms and hallway.