4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $350,000

A well-cared-for family home in a wonderful Casper neighborhood! What will you do with all this space? Many options include adding a huge master suite on the main level with its own private patio. The basement is unfinished and has plenty of options too. This home is move-in ready! The roof and skylights were just replaced and a new water heater. Our favorite space is the sun room! So much natural light!! Take a peek:)

