4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $350,000

All the things you've been looking for in a home! Featuring 3 separate living spaces and a fantastic covered patio this large 4 level home is perfect for day to day living and for entertaining! You'll also love the master suite, updated furnace & central air, the updated roof, huge corner lot, upgraded sprinkler system, and large 2 car garage! To view this home just text or call Team WyoCity at (307)439-5554!