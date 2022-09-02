Practically New Home Without The Wait!! This fantastic 2 story home features an open floor plan, great kitchen with a huge pantry, beautiful master suite with a walkin closet, covered porch, and a beautiful fenced backyard! To view this home call or text Team WyoCity at (307)439-5554.
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $370,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a remote area of Wyoming, you'll find an old regal home with ornate white pillars, a wrap-around porch and a lookout tower. This is the century-old mansion of the sheep king.
A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper arrested Tuesday faces felony charges, but authorities say they are legally prevented from releasing more information at this point.
All three of the fatal crashes involved Wyoming residents.
Sgt. Gabriel Testerman has been on administrative leave since May, when Cheyenne police alerted WHP that he was being investigated.
The book, “Think Straight,” is a self-proclaimed “owner’s manual for the mind."
CHAMPAIGN, Illinois – The TBAs on the depth chart make more sense now.
Casper police said they are looking for 68-year-old Kenneth Elonzo Marion, who they've identified as a person of interest and "who may have critical information that would assist" CPD's investigation into the shooting.
Gerry Spence has been handed a rare loss.
Casper police say the officers shot and killed a man after he fired upon them during a foot chase at McKenzie Lake Park.
The departure means Wyoming's top elections official will be gone before the general election in November. It will also mean an interim secretary of state will need to be appointed.