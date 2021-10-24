 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $375,000

Beautiful four level in the Blackmore Subdivision! Located on the green belt this home features space for the whole family. Open floor plan complete with living room on the main level with eat-in kitchen with island and walkout to deck. Spacious bedrooms, cozy garden level family room perfect for those cozy nights. Basement is almost complete just pick your own flooring and enjoy the privacy of your own bar and entertainment. Property is not fully fenced.

