4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $378,000

~Open House~ Sunday 9/26 from 2:30 -3:30 pm Great Eastside location home, close to schools, shopping, and across the street from a park. This large 4 bedroom home has many new updates, such as paint, flooring, and lighting. Plenty of room for entertaining and family gatherings. For your own personal tour, contact Janae Rude at 307-267-4190.

