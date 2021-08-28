 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $379,900

This beautiful home in Valley Hills is ready and waiting for you! This home boasts hardwood flooring, tiled bathrooms, new windows, on demand hot water heater, new trex deck, large garden area and RV parking and this is just a few of the great things in store for you! It has a huge walk in closet in the master bedroom. This home is a must see!! For your personal tour, call Juli Braunberger with Coldwell Banker The Legacy Group at 307-267-1320.

