4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $385,000

One Level living in a great neighborhood! This large brick home welcomes you with great curb appeal and an inviting front courtyard with stamped concrete. The interior is updated and features four large bedrooms, 1.75 baths, brand new carpet, a huge family room with gas fireplace, updated Pella windows, beautiful granite, tons of storage and formal dining. The backyard offers a perfect gathering area on the covered patio that also features stamped concrete, large treed yard with automatic sprinklers.

