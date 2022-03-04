4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $390,000

Just Listed!! 6960 Rogue River Enchanting West-Side Ranch Style Home Built In 2017 Has That Open Concept Floor Plan You Desire. The Kitchen Is Furnished With Gorgeous Granite Counter Tops And Stainless Steel Appliances. 9 Foot Ceilings On The Main Floor, Rustic Exposed Beams And Beautiful Hardwood Floors Make The Living Area A Special Retreat. The Home Offers 2642 Sq. Ft. Of Living Space Including 4 Bedrooms (1 nonconforming), 3 Baths 2 Living Areas, Desk Nook, PLUS A Bonus Room Making This Home "THE ONE"!