4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $394,900

Great opportunity here! Two houses offering lots of possibilities. Live in one and rent the other or live in one and have a family member close in the other or have two turn key rental units in a perfect location near the hospital. The front house is a beautifully updated elevated ranch with awesome curb appeal and like brand new inside. Featuring three bedrooms (2 non-conforming), two bathrooms, stunning granite and tile work, vaulted ceilings, central air and more.

