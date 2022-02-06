 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $395,000

Beautiful east side 4 level home with lots of curb appeal. This home features formal living and dining room, central air, updated kitchen with breakfast nook. Upstairs you will find master suite with a 3/4 bath, 2 additional bedrooms and main bath with jet tub The lower level family room boosts hardwood floors, a gas fireplace and sliding door to covered patio and a 1/2 bath. Bonus room down with wet bar an additional non conforming bedroom with its own 3/4 bathroom and beautiful tiled shower.

