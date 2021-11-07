 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $395,000

Come take a look at this stunning ranch style home featuring an entertainment size living room, kitchen, dining concept! Custom built with vaulted ceilings, built-in shelving and a cozy gas fireplace. 3 bedrooms on the main floor, with a master suite up & a master suite down! 2 full bathrooms up & private bathroom down. Lower level family room & craft area with modern updates. Spectacular mountain views, deluxe size yard & gorgeous patio! Lots to offer, so contact Amy Lund Real Estate Leaders 307-262-7475!

