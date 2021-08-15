4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $395,000

 Skip to main content
Nothing but character and charm! This home has just about everything including vaulted ceilings, a grand fireplace, large dining area, huge master suite, forced air gas with central air, RV parking on a corner lot and located in a very desirable area of Casper. The master bedroom and bathroom has recently been updated and new LVT flooring in the living and dining room. Contact Chad Lummus @ 307-259-5865 or Stephanie Harris @ 307-251-5001 with the Lummus Real Estate Team or visit www.lummushomes.com

