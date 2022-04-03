4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $396,500

This stunning all brick home has so many updates, starting with the luxury flooring, hickory cabinetry & granite counter tops in kitchen. Open living & dining w/ breakfast bar and patio doors to the fantastic covered patio and private yard. 3 bedrooms up & the master bedroom has its own bathroom. Lower level family room with brick fireplace, the 4th conforming bedroom and brand new 3rd bathroom. Main floor laundry, 2 car garage, & RV parking! Call Amy Lund Real Estate Leaders 307-262-7475 to tour.