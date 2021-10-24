4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $399,000

Great east side location with mountain views! This 2 story home built in 2009 has an open floor plan, main floor powder room and a covered rear patio great for entertaining. The upper floor has 4 bedrooms including a large master suite with new flooring and a big bright walk in closet, a second full bathroom and conveniently placed laundry. The garden level basement is fully finished with a huge living area, wet bar with appliances & butcher block counter tops, and a modern 3/4 bath. Tour today!