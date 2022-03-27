4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $399,900

Fabulous tri-level on a corner lot. This home features a gourmet kitchen with the finest appliances, beautiful rock work and wood accents, barn doors and huge lot big enough to build a garage or shop. (17,424 sq ft) The master suite is one of a kind - Roman shower and jet tub. Home also includes a well to water the large lot! Almost all brand new fencing, trees all trimmed and an amazing unobstructed view of the mountains. Grade school just around the corner and wonderful park across the street.