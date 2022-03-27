 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $399,900

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $399,900

Fabulous tri-level on a corner lot. This home features a gourmet kitchen with the finest appliances, beautiful rock work and wood accents, barn doors and huge lot big enough to build a garage or shop. (17,424 sq ft) The master suite is one of a kind - Roman shower and jet tub. Home also includes a well to water the large lot! Almost all brand new fencing, trees all trimmed and an amazing unobstructed view of the mountains. Grade school just around the corner and wonderful park across the street.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News