Fabulous tri-level on a corner lot. This home features a gourmet kitchen with the finest appliances, beautiful rock work and wood accents, barn doors and huge lot big enough to build a garage or shop. (17,424 sq ft) The master suite is one of a kind - Roman shower and jet tub. Home also includes a well to water the large lot! Almost all brand new fencing, trees all trimmed and an amazing unobstructed view of the mountains. Grade school just around the corner and wonderful park across the street.
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
"He was just a very caring, loving kid, that's why it's hard to believe he would do something like that," Blaine Clutter's father said. "God bless his soul. I'm disappointed in him, but I still love him."
Lincoln County reported the highest rate of population growth, while Campbell County experienced the lowest. Natrona County's population fell by 0.8%.
President Joe Biden believes the Ukraine war will mark the start of a “new world order.” In the middle of the COVID global pandemic, Klaus Sch…
The plane crashed near the St. George Regional Airport and skidded 50-100 yards.
"This just closes another chapter of a long book," Lisa Marie Kimmell's mother said. "Hopefully, this is the last chapter."
It’s still unclear whether the man, identified as 29-year-old Blaine Clutter, died by his own hand or from police gunshots.
The Cardiac Cowgirls welcome UCLA to the Arena-Auditorium after playing four overtime sessions in previous two WNIT rounds
After Rock joked to Smith that he was looking forward to a sequel to “G.I. Jane,” Smith strode up to Rock and slapped him. Plus, all other Oscars updates.
A federal judge ruled Monday that a section of Wyoming election code is unconstitutional because it "chills speech."
According to court documents, any sentence Jesse Jones receives would be capped at 60 days in county jail, or possible probation, if a judge agrees with the plea deal.