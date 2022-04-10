 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $400,000

Don't miss this beautiful Centennial Hills Home. Just Walking distance from great parks and schools, and minutes away from east side shopping and dinning! This home comes fully equipped with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, an on suite bathroom in the master bedroom, and 2 family rooms, New kitchen appliances with a large pantry and plenty of cabinet space! An attached two car garage and a large fenced back yard! You wont want to miss this! Please Call Jacob Campbell for your personal tour today! (307)-337-7990

