4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $400,000

Fall in love with this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Valley Hills Stunner! This property features an updated custom kitchen, newer cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 4 bedrooms on one level, newer central air and furnace, 2 attached garage, mature landscaping in the front and back as well as an eat-in kitchen with open concept to family room area complete with fireplace! To see this home or for more info contact: The Michael Houck Real Estate Team at 307-462-2622!