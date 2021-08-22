 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $405,000

Eastside Home with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Nice wood Fireplace with book shelving lining 2 walls for a readers dream area. Bright open Living Room with Vaulted ceilings and wood beams. Back covered porch for relaxing outside. Great family home a must see for anyone liking a great family home.

