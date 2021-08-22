4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $414,000

Welcome home to this warm and inviting home on 1.41 acres, permitted for horses. This property has gorgeous views of the mountain, a 30X50 insulated shop with a wood burning stove and 220 wiring plus a shed, just minutes from town. The home has a newer roof, windows, and gutters. Inside you will find a warm and welcoming space with two pellet inserts, a gorgeous master suite, sun filled sitting room, an enclosed mud room, and too many updates to list. You must experience this home for yourself.