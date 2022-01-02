 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $417,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $417,900

Check out downtown living at its finest! This 4-bed 2-bath, recently remodeled home has a classic, 1954 design with modern finishes like gas forced air heat and central air. The welcoming and bright kitchen includes counter-to-ceiling subway tile, Kitchenaid appliances and an oversized island built for entertaining. All bathrooms are fully tiled, one with an oversized soaker tub and the other with a standing shower. All three living spaces come with their own fireplace.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News