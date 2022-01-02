4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $417,900

Check out downtown living at its finest! This 4-bed 2-bath, recently remodeled home has a classic, 1954 design with modern finishes like gas forced air heat and central air. The welcoming and bright kitchen includes counter-to-ceiling subway tile, Kitchenaid appliances and an oversized island built for entertaining. All bathrooms are fully tiled, one with an oversized soaker tub and the other with a standing shower. All three living spaces come with their own fireplace.