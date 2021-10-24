4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $420,000

Absolutely fantastic newer construction home ready for you right now! From the moment you walk through the door you'll be in love. From the vaulted ceilings and granite counter tops to the large 3 car garage this home has what you've been looking for. Just wait until you see the giant walk in master closet and the upgraded master suite bath! There truly are too many great features to list. Just call Team WyoCity @ Real Estate Leaders (307)439-5554 and we'll show all those awesome features to you!