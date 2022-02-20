4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $420,000

This INCREDIBLE East Side Home has been completely redone! Come see the Brand New Kitchen, New Bathrooms, New Flooring, Two Wood Burning Fireplaces, Heated Garage and much MORE! There is also an EXTERIOR PAINT ALLOWANCE so you can pick out your own color! The kitchen has Brand New Samsung Appliances with WiFi capabilities and beautiful epoxy countertops throughout the entire house! Call Justin Flanigan with Cornerstone Real Estate today for your personal tour! 307-262-2249.