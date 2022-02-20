 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $420,000

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $420,000

This INCREDIBLE East Side Home has been completely redone! Come see the Brand New Kitchen, New Bathrooms, New Flooring, Two Wood Burning Fireplaces, Heated Garage and much MORE! There is also an EXTERIOR PAINT ALLOWANCE so you can pick out your own color! The kitchen has Brand New Samsung Appliances with WiFi capabilities and beautiful epoxy countertops throughout the entire house! Call Justin Flanigan with Cornerstone Real Estate today for your personal tour! 307-262-2249.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News