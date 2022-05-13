4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $430,000

Don't miss this opportunity to own a centrally located newer construction ranch home built in 2020 with a fully finished basement and 11 foot ceilings! Granite countertops throughout, a sprawling open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, custom tiled showers, beautiful mountain and golf course views, this home is one of a kind! 4 Bedrooms, 2.75 Bathrooms, an over-sized 2 car garage, and 2 gas fireplaces. To schedule a time to see this beautiful home, call or text Mikke Lindblom at 307.441.1707.