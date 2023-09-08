Brand new construction on desirable west side. 3 beds with 2 baths upstairs and the basement is being finished right now. It adds 879 SF to make this house a total of 2240 finished SF. The basement includes a game room and TV room with an additional bedroom and a large walk-in closet, full bath and a wet bar with drink fridge. Basement is now complete. Covered rear patio. Stainless steel appliances, full tile kitchen backsplash. This home is brand new and ready to go.
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $433,900
