4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $440,000

Impeccably updated and ready for you to enjoy, this show-stopping home will impress even the most discerning house-hunter. A long list of quality updates has already been completed meaning you can simply move in and relax. The generous layout boasts four bedrooms and three updated bathrooms including two master bedrooms promising absolute comfort. Three of the bedrooms are set on one level while both the master bath and hall bath have recently been remodeled with on-trend tile and new vanities.

