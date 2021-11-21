4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $442,000

Welcome to your new home, a bright and stylish abode ready for entertaining. The layout is open-concept with a wonderful flow from the living room into the large and well-equipped kitchen and dining area. Here, luxurious travertine flooring flows throughout and there is plenty of storage, quality appliances and a large seating bar where guests can relax. When it’s time for quiet escape, the lower-level family room is a cozy haven perfect for relaxation.