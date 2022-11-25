4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $448,000

This beautiful home is located in a fantastic East side neighborhood and has that brand new feel. Enjoy main level living with the master, ensuite, office, and laundry on entry. The home's open concept and vaulted ceilings make for a luxurious feel and the master ensuite has a large walk-in closet perfect for all your storage. There is also a gas fireplace in the main living area. Another wonderful feature of this home is the completely finished basement with 2 bedrooms, bathroom and huge family area.