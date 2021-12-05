4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $449,000

CHERISHED EAST SIDE HOME—JUST STUNNING!! ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A FOUR CAR GARAGE? Are you looking for a heated garage with finished walls and beautiful, durable finished floors? This one has it all! JUST IMMACULATE! This cherished East side beauty has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The bathrooms all have heated tile floors and granite countertops! JUST BEAUTIFUL! This graceful home has a flowing open floor plan with soaring vaulted ceilings! Enjoy your kitchen with its large pantry, granite counter