4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $449,900

Welcome to this beautiful home located on the Platte River. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 1.75 bath and a 2 car garage, this home is sure to amaze. Gorgeous views out of the backyard will make you never want to leave your own paradise. This home has TOO many features to list. Don't miss out on this rare property. To set up a time to see this home in person call the 5150 Team at Real Estate Leaders ~ 307-264-5150. Seller is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Wyoming.

