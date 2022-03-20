4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $475,000

Four level home on 1.02 acres in West Casper. This home features large living spaces throughout. Upon entry there is a living room then a small stairway to a formal dining area leading into the kitchen and breakfast nook. Four bedrooms are on the upper level including a full main bath and master suite w/ walk in closet. The family room features a new wood stove insert, feature wall, can lighting & sliding doors to the patio. Powder room off the family room. Laundry room off the garage.